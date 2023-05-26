Needham & Company LLC Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $855.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $810.86.

FICO opened at $772.13 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $371.52 and a one year high of $794.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.76.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

