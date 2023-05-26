NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.29.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.