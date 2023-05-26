NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroMetrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.