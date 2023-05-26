New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,728,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

ORLY stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $929.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,050. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $893.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $851.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.