New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $4,235,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $211.42. 273,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

