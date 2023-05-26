New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. 211,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

