New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,123 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $18,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 54,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

