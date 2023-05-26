New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 629,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.89. 137,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

