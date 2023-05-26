NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NextPlay Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 418,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTP remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Friday. 23,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. NextPlay Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings.

