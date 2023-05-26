NFT Price Reaches $0.0199 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $733,065.23 and $269.42 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017672 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,802.10 or 1.00029065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01986314 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $89.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

