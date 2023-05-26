NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.
NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.54% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
