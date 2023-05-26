NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $258.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.21. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.54% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.