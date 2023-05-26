Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 720.0% in May

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.14. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

