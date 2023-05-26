North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.86

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.86 and traded as high as C$37.97. North West shares last traded at C$37.85, with a volume of 72,301 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.89.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5995921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

North West Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.