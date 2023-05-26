NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NovelStem International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSTM remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. NovelStem International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.28.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

