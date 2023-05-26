NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NovelStem International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NSTM remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. NovelStem International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.28.
NovelStem International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovelStem International (NSTM)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.