Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 430.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NYSE:NVO opened at $162.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

