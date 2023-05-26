Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $257.76

Shares of Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.76 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.15). Numis shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.15), with a volume of 94,700 shares.

Numis Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £366.85 million, a PE ratio of 16,675.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Numis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Numis’s payout ratio is 70,000.00%.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

