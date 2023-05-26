Numis Securities Increases XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target to GBX 210

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s current price.

XPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.69) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

LON:XPS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 165.50 ($2.06). 67,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,364.29 and a beta of 0.43. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 114.50 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

