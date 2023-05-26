Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,159.38 ($14.42).
Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FEVR traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,437 ($17.87). The stock had a trading volume of 72,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,032. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 804.50 ($10.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,654 ($20.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,852.38, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,316.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,164.53.
Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend
About Fevertree Drinks
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.
