Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of LON:WKP traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 503.50 ($6.26). 80,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 463.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 469.53. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.17) and a one year high of GBX 735.59 ($9.15). The company has a market cap of £964.91 million, a P/E ratio of 590.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19.

About Workspace Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,705.88%.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

