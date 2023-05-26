Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the April 30th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,105,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 222,552 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,297,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,466 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,058 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,037,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,433 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NAD remained flat at $10.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

