Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 7,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 191.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.