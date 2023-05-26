Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 7,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)
