NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17, RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVIDIA Stock Up 24.4 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $379.80 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $394.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.52 and its 200-day moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $939.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

