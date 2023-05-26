NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $89,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 5.4 %

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,849. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

