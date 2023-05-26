O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,309. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

