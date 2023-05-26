O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. 191,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

