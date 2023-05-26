O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 895 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

XOM traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,174,327. The company has a market capitalization of $425.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

