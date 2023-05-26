O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,625 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 536,955 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

