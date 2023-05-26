O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

O3 Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

OIIIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,113. O3 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

