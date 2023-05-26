O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
O3 Mining Stock Down 0.9 %
OIIIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,113. O3 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.
O3 Mining Company Profile
