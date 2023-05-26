Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Reduced by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.72. 2,654,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,605,516. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

