OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.