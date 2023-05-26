One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.75

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 40252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.06).

One Media iP Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of £11.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Get One Media iP Group alerts:

One Media iP Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 0.06 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Insider Transactions at One Media iP Group

About One Media iP Group

In other One Media iP Group news, insider Michael Infante acquired 83,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,010.84 ($6,232.39). Corporate insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Media iP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Media iP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.