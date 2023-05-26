Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Onto Innovation Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $102.72 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.