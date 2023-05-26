Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $102.72 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.