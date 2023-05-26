Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

OOMA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday.

OOMA stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $321.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ooma by 17.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

