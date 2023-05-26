Opaleye Management Inc. Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics accounts for 4.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Keros Therapeutics worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 82,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,425. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KROS. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

