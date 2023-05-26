Opaleye Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,300 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 521,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 445,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

