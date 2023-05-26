Opaleye Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Liquidia makes up approximately 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Liquidia worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 217.39%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
