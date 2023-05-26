Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 949,000 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 949,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Fortress Biotech worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. 1,043,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,265. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

