Opaleye Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,784 shares during the period. Larimar Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,391,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 987,446 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 443,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRMR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 111,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.57. Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

