Oppenheimer Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $540.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.76.

ULTA opened at $485.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54,396.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 422,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

