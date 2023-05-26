Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 7552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Orcadian Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

Further Reading

