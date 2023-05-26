Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $64.44 million and $1.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,771.51 or 0.99991988 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06754796 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,607,237.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

