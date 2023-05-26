Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$77.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.1744872 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$169,020.00. In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 250,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$1,620,875.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$169,020.00. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.