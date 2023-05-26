Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading Down 3.7%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 276,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

