Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1224485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,579 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

