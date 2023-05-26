Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

PANW stock opened at $207.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.00. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

