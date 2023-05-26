Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45.59 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $45.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008574 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

