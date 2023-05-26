PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. EQ LLC now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period.

IYE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 203,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

