PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 525,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 310,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $990,870.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,507. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

