PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 2,069.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 322,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.16. 218,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

