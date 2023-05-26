PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $18.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

