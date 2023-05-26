PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,251 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 215,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,487. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

